Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Set To End on February 22nd (OTCMKTS:DLCAU)

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:DLCAU) quiet period will expire on Monday, February 22nd. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition had issued 18,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 13th. The total size of the offering was $180,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Deep Lake Capital Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.77 on Monday. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $11.19.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

