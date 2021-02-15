DE Burlo Group Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

DE Burlo Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 11,688 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.50, for a total transaction of $3,056,412.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,735,109.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anand Sampath sold 30,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.59, for a total value of $7,967,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,782 shares in the company, valued at $7,644,211.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,273 shares of company stock worth $33,575,334 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MASI opened at $275.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 71.62, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $143.90 and a 12 month high of $284.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $265.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.31.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MASI shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.14.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.