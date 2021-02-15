DE Burlo Group Inc. Purchases 84 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,799 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total transaction of $779,922.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,524,420.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.32, for a total value of $1,969,268.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,290,883.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,278 shares of company stock worth $34,947,117 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Truist increased their price target on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.40.

CI stock opened at $206.93 on Monday. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $118.50 and a twelve month high of $230.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.25. The firm has a market cap of $74.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.31 EPS. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

