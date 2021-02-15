DE Burlo Group Inc. Invests $8.07 Million in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

DE Burlo Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 33,700 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,074,000. Workday comprises about 1.3% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Workday by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,354,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $936,839,000 after buying an additional 103,396 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Workday by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,756,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $808,229,000 after buying an additional 27,237 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Workday by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,947,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $466,549,000 after buying an additional 73,954 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Workday by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,523,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,765,000 after buying an additional 14,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Workday by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,360,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $326,073,000 after buying an additional 106,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

WDAY opened at $281.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.46 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.11. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.75 and a 12 month high of $282.11.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,484 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total value of $2,365,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,329 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $285,735.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 549,873 shares of company stock valued at $124,480,122 in the last 90 days. 26.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital raised Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Workday in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Workday from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

