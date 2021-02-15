DE Burlo Group Inc. Has $14.12 Million Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

DE Burlo Group Inc. raised its position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 59.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 380,500 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,500 shares during the period. STMicroelectronics makes up about 2.3% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $14,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 1,156.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,089,119 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $33,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,419 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 30.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,561,282 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $78,606,000 after buying an additional 591,750 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,050,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,630,000. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,021,000. 3.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STM opened at $42.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $42.86.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STM shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on STMicroelectronics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

