DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Bought by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 402,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,291 shares during the period. DaVita makes up approximately 1.2% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of DaVita worth $47,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in DaVita by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 84,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after buying an additional 49,913 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in DaVita by 96.2% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in DaVita by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in DaVita by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DaVita alerts:

In other DaVita news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $2,743,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $154,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,818 shares in the company, valued at $201,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,818 shares of company stock worth $2,943,956. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DVA traded down $8.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.99. 61,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,921. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.20 and a 1-year high of $125.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.12.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America cut shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.33.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

See Also: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.