David Pujades Sells 5,380 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) COO David Pujades sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $214,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at $316,211. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

David Pujades also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 28th, David Pujades sold 700 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $27,790.00.

On Friday, January 22nd, David Pujades sold 30,415 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $1,095,244.15.

On Monday, January 25th, David Pujades sold 38,090 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $1,446,658.20.

On Thursday, January 14th, David Pujades sold 7,675 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $275,839.50.

On Tuesday, January 5th, David Pujades sold 3,490 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $113,564.60.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, David Pujades sold 34,600 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $1,126,922.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, David Pujades sold 83,797 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $2,341,288.18.

On Friday, December 18th, David Pujades sold 167,594 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $4,843,466.60.

On Tuesday, December 8th, David Pujades sold 83,797 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $2,093,249.06.

Revolve Group stock opened at $38.74 on Monday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $40.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.60, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Revolve Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Revolve Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth about $878,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 12,744 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,936,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Revolve Group by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

