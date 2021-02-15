Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Datadog from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Datadog from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Datadog from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.56.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $112.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.96. Datadog has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $119.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,760.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 159,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.68, for a total value of $15,248,043.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,903,300.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 469,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $48,197,992.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,333,201 shares of company stock worth $232,212,772. Insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

