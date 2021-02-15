Datacoin (DTC) Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 15th. Datacoin has a market cap of $19,034.57 and approximately $6.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Datacoin has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Datacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000298 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00021855 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000600 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Datacoin

Datacoin (DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info

Buying and Selling Datacoin

Datacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

