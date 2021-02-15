Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 4,000 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 681,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,463,000 after acquiring an additional 390,502 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 151,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 964,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,534,000 after acquiring an additional 48,904 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 290,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 148,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 45,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HWM. Cowen raised Howmet Aerospace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.89.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $28.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.26 and a 200 day moving average of $21.66. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $34.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.