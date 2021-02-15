Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 357 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,514 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Teleflex by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Teleflex by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $406.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $221.27 and a one year high of $414.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $396.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.28, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total value of $1,107,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,682. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.27.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

