Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 68.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,996 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 13,059 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $961,179,000 after buying an additional 490,992 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in DexCom by 13.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 803,288 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $331,140,000 after acquiring an additional 97,451 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in DexCom by 991.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 666,268 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,181,000 after acquiring an additional 605,196 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 6.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,187 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $180,222,000 after acquiring an additional 27,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 2.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 302,244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $124,594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DXCM. UBS Group raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $430.35.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $412.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.48, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $379.92. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.07 and a 12-month high of $456.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.37, for a total value of $192,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 12,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.17, for a total transaction of $4,715,023.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,666 shares of company stock valued at $31,527,737. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

