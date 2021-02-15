Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 389 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 98,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,476,000 after acquiring an additional 13,974 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 302,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,159,000 after acquiring an additional 52,938 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.62.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $241.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $242.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.51 and its 200-day moving average is $197.84.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

