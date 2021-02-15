Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,550 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in ANSYS by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in ANSYS by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in ANSYS by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in ANSYS by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,467,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

ANSS opened at $403.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.31 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.07 and a 52-week high of $404.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.85.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.00.

In other ANSYS news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $5,259,069.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total transaction of $2,738,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

