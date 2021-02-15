Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 2,310 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $69,337,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 902,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,555,000 after purchasing an additional 465,520 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in Marriott International by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 719,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,897,000 after purchasing an additional 275,755 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 894,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,753,000 after purchasing an additional 272,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,145,000. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In other Marriott International news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total transaction of $1,032,492.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,689,081.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $534,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,016.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,803 shares of company stock worth $14,438,533. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $129.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.10. The stock has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of 244.31 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.56 and a 52 week high of $149.53.

Several analysts have commented on MAR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marriott International from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marriott International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.78.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.