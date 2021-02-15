Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Short Interest Update

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 82.6% from the January 14th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:DWAHY traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $31.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,003. Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.59 and a 12-month high of $34.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.19.
Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
