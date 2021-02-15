Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) Given a €90.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) received a €90.00 ($105.88) price target from equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.19% from the stock’s current price.

DAI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oddo Bhf set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Daimler AG (DAI.F) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €63.12 ($74.26).

Shares of ETR DAI traded down €0.39 ($0.46) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €64.66 ($76.07). 2,214,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,229.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.19. Daimler AG has a 52-week low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 52-week high of €67.44 ($79.34). The company’s 50-day moving average is €59.24 and its 200-day moving average is €50.93.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

