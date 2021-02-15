CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by Washington Capital Management Inc.

Washington Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 62.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at $589,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 108,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,520,000 after purchasing an additional 36,840 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,937,000 after purchasing an additional 14,239 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CYBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Colliers Securities lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.07.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $162.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,159. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $69.50 and a one year high of $169.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,325.76 and a beta of 1.37.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.62. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $144.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Recommended Story: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.