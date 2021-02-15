CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Group in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get CVS Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:CVSGF opened at $19.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.13. CVS Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07.

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.