CUTcoin Trading Up 22.1% This Week (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $12.76 million and $167.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CUTcoin has traded up 22.1% against the dollar. One CUTcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0988 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00042557 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.19 or 0.00303480 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002467 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00013166 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00013502 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000129 BTC.

CUTcoin Token Profile

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 133,109,448 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,109,448 tokens. CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Token Trading

CUTcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

