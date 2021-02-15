CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank trimmed its holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,972 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in CTS were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTS. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTS during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of CTS by 327.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in CTS during the 4th quarter worth $289,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in CTS in the fourth quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CTS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Get CTS alerts:

CTS stock opened at $32.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.02 and a 200-day moving average of $27.90. CTS Co. has a 12-month low of $17.92 and a 12-month high of $37.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 0.79.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. CTS had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $123.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. CTS’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CTS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

CTS Profile

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers and tier one suppliers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates for use primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS).

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.