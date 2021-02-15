CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Short Interest Update

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 571,700 shares, an increase of 54.6% from the January 14th total of 369,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 624,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CTIC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.31. 19,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,728. The company has a market cap of $249.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.65. CTI BioPharma has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $4.03.

In other CTI BioPharma news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $7,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in CTI BioPharma by 804,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 24,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. 52.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

