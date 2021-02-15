CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Short Interest Update

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, an increase of 74.2% from the January 14th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of CSL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CSL from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. CSL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Get CSL alerts:

CSL stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.66. 47,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,886. The company has a market cap of $98.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04 and a beta of 0.59. CSL has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $117.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.56.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for CSL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.