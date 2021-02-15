Crown (NYSE:CCK) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $117.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CCK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Crown from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Crown from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Crown from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.77.

CCK stock opened at $98.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. Crown has a one year low of $42.97 and a one year high of $101.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.17.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 8,252 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Crown by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after acquiring an additional 14,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

