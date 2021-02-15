Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Crown were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Crown by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 84,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 23,743 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Crown by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 16,803 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown by 661.2% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 35,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 30,810 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Crown by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 15,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Crown by 1,427.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 383,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,464,000 after acquiring an additional 358,745 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.77.

NYSE CCK opened at $98.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.17. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.97 and a twelve month high of $101.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

