Crown Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.61 Million (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Crown has traded up 35.2% against the dollar. One Crown coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crown has a market cap of $3.61 million and approximately $30,789.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,163.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $724.55 or 0.01504358 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $248.21 or 0.00515344 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00040939 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004162 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005252 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000080 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 26,583,955 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform

Buying and Selling Crown

Crown can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

