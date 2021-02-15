Critical Comparison: ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) vs. Global Eagle Entertainment (OTCMKTS:GEENQ)

Global Eagle Entertainment (OTCMKTS:GEENQ) and ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.4% of Global Eagle Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.1% of ORBCOMM shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Global Eagle Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of ORBCOMM shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Global Eagle Entertainment and ORBCOMM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Eagle Entertainment -38.63% N/A -33.93% ORBCOMM -8.52% -9.49% -3.79%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Global Eagle Entertainment and ORBCOMM, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Eagle Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A ORBCOMM 0 0 1 1 3.50

ORBCOMM has a consensus target price of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 24.85%. Given ORBCOMM’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ORBCOMM is more favorable than Global Eagle Entertainment.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global Eagle Entertainment and ORBCOMM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Eagle Entertainment $656.88 million 0.00 -$153.44 million ($41.50) -0.01 ORBCOMM $272.01 million 2.35 -$18.42 million ($0.23) -35.70

ORBCOMM has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Global Eagle Entertainment. ORBCOMM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Eagle Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Global Eagle Entertainment has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ORBCOMM has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ORBCOMM beats Global Eagle Entertainment on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Eagle Entertainment Company Profile

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. provides media and satellite-based connectivity solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games, as well as post-production services for and to the airline, maritime, and other away-from-home non-theatrical markets. This segment also offers value-added services, such as selection, purchase, production, customer support, software development, creative services, and technical editing and curating of media content in connection with the integration and servicing of entertainment programs, as well as sourcing of advertising from agencies and directly from brands. The Connectivity segment provides satellite-based connectivity services to enterprise and government customers in the aviation, maritime, and land markets. This segment offers satellite-based Internet access, streaming and broadcast live television, on-demand content, and texting services, as well as games, e-commerce, travel-related information, and backhaul solutions. It also sells and leases equipment that enables satellite-based services to operate on aircraft; and connectivity-enabled solutions for advertising, operational performance management, and analytics. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. On July 22, 2020, Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc. provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments. It also provides satellite automatic identification service data services for vessel navigation and to enhance maritime safety for government and commercial customers; and vehicle fleet management, as well as in-cab and fleet vehicle solutions using various network platforms, including its own constellation of low-Earth orbit satellites and accompanying ground infrastructure, as well as terrestrial-based cellular communication services through reseller agreements with various cellular wireless providers. In addition, the company offers customer solutions utilizing additional satellite network service options through service agreements with third party mobile satellite providers; and resells service using the two-way Inmarsat plc satellite network to provide higher bandwidth. It markets and sells its products and services directly to original equipment manufacturers, government customers, and end-users, as well as indirectly through market channel partners and affiliates. ORBCOMM Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochelle Park, New Jersey.

