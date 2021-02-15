Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Truist

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its price target hoisted by Truist from $20.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRTO. Raymond James increased their price target on Criteo from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Criteo from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Criteo from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie upgraded Criteo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Criteo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Get Criteo alerts:

NASDAQ CRTO opened at $31.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.05. Criteo has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $35.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average of $16.40.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.52 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Criteo will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Criteo by 241.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Criteo in the third quarter worth $135,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Criteo in the fourth quarter worth $396,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Criteo by 136.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,502 shares during the period. Finally, Weil Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Criteo by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 25,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.