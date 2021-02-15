Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0165 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th.
Shares of DHY opened at $2.38 on Monday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $2.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.29.
About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund
