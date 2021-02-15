Creative Planning Takes $359,000 Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 626 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 42,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

FCNCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $733.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $276.08 and a 12-month high of $735.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $623.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $492.52.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $13.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $485.48 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

