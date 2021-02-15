Creative Planning Sells 6,334 Shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Creative Planning lowered its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) by 50.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,272 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,334 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the third quarter worth $35,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Icahn Enterprises news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 19,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.01 per share, for a total transaction of $983,727.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 90.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Icahn Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:IEP opened at $61.55 on Monday. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 1-year low of $34.00 and a 1-year high of $69.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Icahn Enterprises Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States and Internationally. The company's Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds.

