Creative Planning Purchases 2,835 Shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Creative Planning boosted its position in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,513 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Suburban Propane Partners were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 149.3% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 11,475.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners stock opened at $15.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.47. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $21.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.59 million, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average of $15.02.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The energy company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.71%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPH shares. Argus upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Suburban Propane Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

