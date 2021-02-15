Creative Planning Invests $350,000 in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Switch by 3.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Switch by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Switch by 7.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Switch by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Switch by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 180,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 35.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Switch alerts:

In other Switch news, CEO Rob Roy sold 89,797 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $1,444,833.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 765,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,316,122.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 15,660 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $259,173.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,159,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,742,356.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,996 shares of company stock valued at $4,023,592 over the last 90 days. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SWCH opened at $18.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 145.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average of $16.26. Switch, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Several research firms have recently commented on SWCH. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist began coverage on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.23.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.