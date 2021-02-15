Creative Planning Invests $326,000 in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCEB)

Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCEB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,072,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,313,000.

Shares of VCEB stock opened at $74.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.32. Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.42 and a twelve month high of $79.67.

