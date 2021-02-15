Creative Planning Buys New Holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the first quarter valued at $117,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDG opened at $99.37 on Monday. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $100.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.95 and a 200-day moving average of $89.16.

