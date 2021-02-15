Cowa LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 77,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

VB traded up $1.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $217.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,014. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.92. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $95.51 and a 1 year high of $218.39.

