Cowa LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Cowa LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Cowa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Motco grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 62.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 133.3% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 67.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $119.80. The stock had a trading volume of 891,690 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.17.

