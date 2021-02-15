Cowa LLC Makes New Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Cowa LLC bought a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,408 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 455.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,915 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 39,281 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 63,900 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $1,342,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,427 shares in the company, valued at $4,801,335.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 525,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $23,340,917.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,683,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,828,641.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,446,153 shares of company stock valued at $64,000,996 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price target on General Motors and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.32.

General Motors stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $53.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,713,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $77.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.07. General Motors has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $57.05.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.