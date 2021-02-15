Cowa LLC Invests $331,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $34.72. 867,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,741,082. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $192.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.29.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.88%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.