Cowa LLC Buys Shares of 5,330 International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Cowa LLC bought a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

In related news, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $1,449,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $426,950.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,627 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,350 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IP shares. Seaport Global Securities raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE IP traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.18. 257,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,184,234. The company has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 1.10. International Paper has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $53.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.28%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.