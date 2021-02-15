Cowa LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 13,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Cowa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock traded up $1.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $394.18. The stock had a trading volume of 183,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,301,090. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $394.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $379.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.