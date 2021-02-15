Cowa LLC Buys New Shares in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in RPM International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 741,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,454,000 after acquiring an additional 23,166 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in RPM International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 365,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in RPM International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 323,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in RPM International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 307,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,953,000 after acquiring an additional 12,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in RPM International by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 273,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,819,000 after acquiring an additional 11,948 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RPM International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RPM traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $86.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,945. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.36. RPM International Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $98.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. RPM International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.72%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. RPM International’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RPM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of RPM International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of RPM International from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPM International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.70.

In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 8,811 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $763,737.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $820,716.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,828,305.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM).

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.