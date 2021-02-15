County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.88.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Hovde Group raised County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of County Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens raised County Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut County Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other news, insider Mark Andrew Miller sold 13,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $297,581.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,907. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of County Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of County Bancorp by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of County Bancorp by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 37,450 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of County Bancorp by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of County Bancorp stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.37. The company had a trading volume of 235 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,297. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.41. The stock has a market cap of $133.99 million, a PE ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. County Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $27.08.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. County Bancorp had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 5.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that County Bancorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

