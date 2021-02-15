Costello Asset Management INC Sells 1,216 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Costello Asset Management INC trimmed its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in UGI were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in UGI in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in UGI in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in UGI by 137.4% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. UGI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

In other news, Director Ted A. Dosch acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $374,600.00. Also, insider Joseph L. Hartz sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $684,720.00. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UGI traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $38.88. 23,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,666. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $41.83. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.44%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

