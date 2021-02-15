Costello Asset Management INC Has $41,000 Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 58.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIA. FMR LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,004,000 after acquiring an additional 17,883 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 52,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,482,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of DIA traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $315.04. 434,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,282,873. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $182.10 and a 12-month high of $315.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.32.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.