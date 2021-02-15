Costello Asset Management INC Has $315,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Costello Asset Management INC reduced its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of C. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $358,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 7,203,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,174,000 after buying an additional 1,331,568 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 23,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 15,852 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 72,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 31,252 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.63. The stock had a trading volume of 831,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,822,586. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $79.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

