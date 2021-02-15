Costello Asset Management INC Grows Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet comprises approximately 2.3% of Costello Asset Management INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $224,701,000 after acquiring an additional 406,268 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 813,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $125,287,000 after acquiring an additional 38,061 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZBH. Argus increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.83.

Shares of ZBH traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $161.38. 18,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,483. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1,008.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.37 and a fifty-two week high of $170.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.76.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

