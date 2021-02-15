Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $18.84 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,954 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Apple comprises 9.1% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Apple by 279.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after acquiring an additional 495,180,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Apple by 283.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after buying an additional 92,101,156 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 296.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after buying an additional 58,823,499 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Apple by 290.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 301.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,679,765,000 after buying an additional 49,792,917 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL opened at $135.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.61.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

