Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 4,014 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 58.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,014 shares during the quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,402,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,639,000. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,244,000 after buying an additional 38,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,382,000.

Shares of BATS EFAV traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.66. 1,051,015 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.52.

