Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $43,000 in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFS. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $560,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.39.

In other news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

DFS stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.72. 65,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,023,573. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.66. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $100.96. The company has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

